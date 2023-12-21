Design Exploration of RF GaN Amplifier, 3D Packaging, and Thermal Analysis

Join us for this webinar on RF GaN amplifier design using electromagnetic/thermal 3D solvers. We will discuss the step-by-step process of building a GaN amplifier, beginning with the transistor model in the circuit simulator. The webinar will outline the steps required to convert this to a physical layout for electromagnetic simulation and verification while integrating packaging and thermal effects co-simulation to analyze a complete packaged system. Discover how this comprehensive approach yields innovative solutions, important design insights, and their potential impact on packaged performance.

Time:

February 7, 2024

9 AM EST / 3 PM CET / 7:30 PM IST

Venue:

Digital