Base-Station Antenna System Design for 5G/6G Communications

About This Webinar

The fifth/sixth generation (5G/6G) mobile networks are designed and implemented to support the growth of many applications. From delivering a new entertainment experience, serving as the backbone of intelligent autonomous mobility, revolutionizing healthcare, and propelling manufacturing into a new era of smart connected factories and products tying together billions of cellular devices, millions of autonomous vehicles, and trillions of sensors. 5G/6G will significantly increase performance and efficiency over the previous mobile networks.

This new performance allows new, larger applications to flourish along with next-generation mobile-to-mobile communications. Next-generation connectivity –powered by communications systems like 5G/6G –will radically transform all industry sectors, and the impact could boost global GDP by more than$2 trillionby 2030. Additionally, millimeter wave communication has become one of the most attractive techniques for 5G systems implementation since it has the potential to achieve these requirements and enable multi-Gbps throughput.

Beam-steerable high gain phased array antenna design is the key component for 5G/6G cellular systems. This will influence the capacity of cellular networks by enhancing the signal-to-interference ratio (SIR) using narrow transmit beams offering sufficient signal power at the receiver terminal at a greater distance. Several antenna array configurations were investigated for 5G applications, such as patch antennas, printed microstrip antennas, and cylindrical conformal microstrip antennas. 5G systems can use adaptive beamforming antenna arrays by enabling the technology of multi-user massive MIMO, which can achieve more efficient usage of the radiated power.

What You Will Learn

Phased Antenna Array Modeling & Optimization for 5G/6G deployment

Antenna system coverage and beamforming techniques evaluation

Antenna system analysis and integration

Who Should Attend

RF Antenna Engineer – Antenna Designer

Speaker

Dr. Laila Salman, Principal Technical Services Specialist