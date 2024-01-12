Wireless Channel Modeling for Dynamic Terrestrial Environments

Overview

As wireless systems become complex and reach for more spectrum, RF engineers must rely on high-fidelity simulation solutions to model and test their proposed new networks effectively.

We offer tools to address these challenges and enable network architects and mission planners to digitally model and simulate dynamic wireless networks within an accurate systems simulation environment. Leveraging solutions for electromagnetic wave propagation, electronically steered antenna design tools, and a digital mission simulation, engineers can rapidly deploy models and execute them within a high-fidelity, physics-accurate digital testing environment. Engineers will understand the impacts of terrain, urban landscapes, and the dynamic kinematic motions across any number of simulated scenarios needed to test anticipated wireless network performance against design requirements thoroughly.

Ansys is combining these industry-leading modeling and simulation tools to provide a workflow-driven solution to these unique needs and challenges. Join us to learn more about the new Ansys RF Channel Modeler and how it can help you and your organization leverage digital modeling and simulation tools like never before.

What you will learn

How high-fidelity simulation solutions effectively model and test proposed new networks

How to enable network architects and mission planners to digitally model and simulate dynamic wireless networks within an accurate systems simulation environment

How the impacts of terrain, urban landscapes, and the dynamic kinematic motions across any number of simulated scenarios are needed to test anticipated wireless network performance against design requirements

Speakers