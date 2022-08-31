 Skip to Main Content
Free Trials

Nokia and Ansys Presents: Automated Cloud Driven Scheduling and Optimization of 5G Phased Antenna Array

Time:
September 29, 2022
14:00 CEST / 8 AM EDT / 1 PM BST / 5:30 PM IST

Venue:
Virtual

Register Now

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About this Webinar

5G massive MIMO radio applications require more complex antenna systems. The phased antenna array design workflow for such systems is typically comprehensive and complex, often requiringa combined effort from different experts.

Moreover, the traditional antenna design workflow involves extensive manual tweaking design parameters to achieve optimum performance. Furthermore, the 5G phase antenna array simulations are naturally computationally extensive but can be mitigated with high-performance computing. However, the most efficient workflow requiresa cloud-driven workflow capable of embarrassingly parallel computation, i.e., parallel computing of both the design variations from the optimizer and the frequency sweep within each design variation.

This presentation will show a real 5G phased antenna array optimization workflow within the Ansys product family, where Ansys ModelCenter is the orchestrator scheduling the optimizer's design variations. The state-of-the-art EM solvers in Ansys HFSS is automatically configured to execute and solve the design variations in parallel in the Ansys cloud environment. The automation of this workflow not only enables a far reduced complexity in the optimization process of the 5G phased antenna array, but also considerable time savings due to the hardware availability and parallelism of Ansys Cloud.

What you will learn

  • How to build real 5G phased antenna array optimization workflow
  • How to use ModelCenter to schedule the design variations for the optimizer
  • How to automatically configure, execute and solve the design variations in parallel
  • How to overcome hardware bottlenecks by employing Ansys Cloud.
  • How to drive time savings in your project

Who should attend

This webinar will benefit engineers and designers working with phased antenna array applications. The attendees will learn how Ansys solutions can connect silos, reduce hardware and bottlenecks, and improve time to market.

Speakers

2022-08-hawal-rashid.png

Hawal Rashid, Principal Application Engineer, Ansys

Hawal Rashid received his first M.Sc. in Engineering Physics, and his second M.Sc. in Radio and Space Science, and his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden, in 2009, 2010, and 2016.

 

Hawal Rashid is a Principal Application Engineer for High Frequency applications at Ansys where he mainly works with customer solutions involving 5G/6G massive MIMO and RF design, modelling of antennas in electrically large environments, and multi-physics simulations. His research interests are in the phased array antenna for 5G/6G applications. Further research interests are low-noise cryogenic and room temperature THz systems, THz receiver component design, characterization, and calibration.

2022-08-pyry-salonpaa.png

Pyry Salonpää, Systems Simulation Engineer, Nokia

Pyry Salonpää has a M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Oulu, Finland, with a specialization in Radio Engineering.

 

Pyry Salonpää is a Systems Simulation Engineer at Nokia, where he works in a team focused on virtualization of 5G massive MIMO radio design. His work consists mainly of developing and testing new simulation capabilities of radio components and systems, such as power amplifiers and phased antenna arrays. On top of this, he uses Multi-Disciplinary Optimization tools to create automated workflows that take advantage of the latest simulation capabilities, which he then uses to find optimal designs for the different components.

2022-08-alexandre-luc.png

Alexandre Luc, Application Engineer, Ansys

Alexandre is an Application Engineer for ModelCenter at Ansys, handling pre- and post-sales activities. He received his first M.Sc. at Ecole Centrale Paris in General Engineering, and his second at the Technical University of Munich where he majored in Mechanics, Management and Systems Engineering.

 

Alex is well-versed in Model-Based Systems Engineering and continues to expand his expertise in this field as a member of INCOSE (International Council of Systems Engineering) since early 2021.

landing gear coming down from airplane

See What Ansys Can Do For You

Contact us today

* = Required Field

Thank you for reaching out!

We’re here to answer your questions and look forward to speaking with you. A member of our Ansys sales team will contact you shortly.

Footer Image