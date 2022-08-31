About this Webinar

5G massive MIMO radio applications require more complex antenna systems. The phased antenna array design workflow for such systems is typically comprehensive and complex, often requiringa combined effort from different experts.

Moreover, the traditional antenna design workflow involves extensive manual tweaking design parameters to achieve optimum performance. Furthermore, the 5G phase antenna array simulations are naturally computationally extensive but can be mitigated with high-performance computing. However, the most efficient workflow requiresa cloud-driven workflow capable of embarrassingly parallel computation, i.e., parallel computing of both the design variations from the optimizer and the frequency sweep within each design variation.

This presentation will show a real 5G phased antenna array optimization workflow within the Ansys product family, where Ansys ModelCenter is the orchestrator scheduling the optimizer's design variations. The state-of-the-art EM solvers in Ansys HFSS is automatically configured to execute and solve the design variations in parallel in the Ansys cloud environment. The automation of this workflow not only enables a far reduced complexity in the optimization process of the 5G phased antenna array, but also considerable time savings due to the hardware availability and parallelism of Ansys Cloud.

How to build real 5G phased antenna array optimization workflow

How to use ModelCenter to schedule the design variations for the optimizer

How to automatically configure, execute and solve the design variations in parallel

How to overcome hardware bottlenecks by employing Ansys Cloud.

How to drive time savings in your project

This webinar will benefit engineers and designers working with phased antenna array applications. The attendees will learn how Ansys solutions can connect silos, reduce hardware and bottlenecks, and improve time to market.

