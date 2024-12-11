 Skip to Main Content
Physics-based Analog Design Optimization

Learn about the revolutionary AI-driven electromagnetic-aware methodology of Ansys that automates the optimization of the floor plan of analog and RF physical layouts.

DATE / TIME:
April 2, 2025
9 AM EDT / 3 PM CEST

Venue:
Virtual

Overview

Analog/RF IC design has been traditionally considered an art – sometimes even a “black art” – because, contrary to digital IC design, analog/RF design combines complexity, non-linearity, conflicting design objectives and limited automation in EDA tooling. Analog/RF IC designers rely on a blend of technical expertise, intuition, accumulated experience, and creativity to meet the demanding targets of modern applications like high operating frequencies, low power, miniaturization, and shrinking design cycles.

In this webinar you will learn about the revolutionary AI-driven electromagnetic-aware methodology that automates the optimization of the floor plan of analog and RF physical layouts. Join us to discover how Ansys AI solutions can add structure to the “madness” of analog/RF design.

What attendees will learn

  • How the Ansys AI-driven electromagnetic-aware methodology blends with your existing custom IC design methodology and design flow
  • How to define goals and constraints to identify the global optimum instead of settling for locally optimal solutions
  • How the Ansys AI-driven optimization methodology will help you shave off several days or weeks from your design cycle

Who should attend

  • Custom (analog/RF/high-speed) IC designers
  • Signal Integrity engineers involved in the design and sign-off of high-speed buses on silicon interposers
Speaker

Kelly Damalou, Product Manager, On-chip Electromagnetic Simulation

