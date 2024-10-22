 Skip to Main Content
Multiband Antenna Simulation and Wireless KPI Extraction

In this upcoming webinar, explore how to leverage the state-of-the-art high-frequency simulation capabilities of Ansys HFSS to innovate and develop advanced multiband antenna systems.

TIME:
November 19, 2024
3 p.m. CET (Central European Time)

Venue:
Virtual

Overview

This webinar will explore how to leverage the state-of-the-art high-frequency simulation capabilities of Ansys HFSS to innovate and develop advanced multiband antenna systems. Attendees will learn how to optimize antenna performance and analyze installed performance within wireless networks. The session will also demonstrate how this approach enables users to extract valuable wireless and network KPIs, providing a comprehensive toolset for enhancing antenna design, optimizing multiband communication, and improving overall network performance. Join us to discover how Ansys HFSS can transform wireless system design and network efficiency approach.

What Attendees will Learn

  • How to design interleaved multiband antenna systems using the latest capabilities in HFSS
  • How to extract Network Key Performance Indicators 
  • How to run and extract RF Channels for the dynamic environment

Who Should Attend

This webinar is valuable to anyone involved in antenna, R&D, product design, and wireless networks 

Speaker

Hawal Rashid, Senior Principal Engineer

