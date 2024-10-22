Multiband Antenna Simulation and Wireless KPI Extraction
In this upcoming webinar, explore how to leverage the state-of-the-art high-frequency simulation capabilities of Ansys HFSS to innovate and develop advanced multiband antenna systems.
Ansys is committed to setting today's students up for success, by providing free simulation engineering software to students.
November 19, 2024
3 p.m. CET (Central European Time)
Virtual
This webinar will explore how to leverage the state-of-the-art high-frequency simulation capabilities of Ansys HFSS to innovate and develop advanced multiband antenna systems. Attendees will learn how to optimize antenna performance and analyze installed performance within wireless networks. The session will also demonstrate how this approach enables users to extract valuable wireless and network KPIs, providing a comprehensive toolset for enhancing antenna design, optimizing multiband communication, and improving overall network performance. Join us to discover how Ansys HFSS can transform wireless system design and network efficiency approach.
This webinar is valuable to anyone involved in antenna, R&D, product design, and wireless networks
Hawal Rashid, Senior Principal Engineer