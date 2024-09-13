Navigating Tomorrow’s Skies: Confidently Developing Autonomous Systems

eBook
Ansys is committed to setting today's students up for success, by providing free simulation engineering software to students.
Across industries, autonomous technology is driving innovation at a rapid pace. This is especially true in the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry, where autonomous technology can potentially be used for everything from conducting search and rescue missions in dangerous conditions via unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to transporting passengers in busy urban areas with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.
Interested in learning more about this exciting technology and how simulation software can help engineers and researchers gain a strategic advantage?
In this e-book, you'll learn:
Download the e-book to get an overview of autonomous technology in the A&D industry and discover how autonomous technology will rapidly push boundaries in the coming years.
