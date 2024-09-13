 Skip to Main Content
Navigating Tomorrow's Skies: Confidently Developing Autonomous Systems

Across industries, autonomous technology is driving innovation at a rapid pace. This is especially true in the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry, where autonomous technology can potentially be used for everything from conducting search and rescue missions in dangerous conditions via unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to transporting passengers in busy urban areas with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

Navigating Tomorrow's Skies

Interested in learning more about this exciting technology and how simulation software can help engineers and researchers gain a strategic advantage?

In this e-book, you'll learn:

  • How autonomous technology impacts the A&D industry both today and in the future
  • The core concepts behind today’s autonomous technology and future advancements
  • What challenges innovators are facing in this space
  • A quick look at the autonomous system development process
  • What the future of the autonomous technology market may look like
Download the e-book to get an overview of autonomous technology in the A&D industry and discover how autonomous technology will rapidly push boundaries in the coming years.

