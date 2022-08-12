Cutting-edge Analysis of EDGE Compute Nodes & 5G

Ansys is committed to setting today's students up for success, by providing free simulation engineering software to students.
Product CollectionsView All Products
Ansys is committed to setting today's students up for success, by providing free simulation engineering software to students.
Ansys is committed to setting today's students up for success, by providing free simulation engineering software to students.
For United States and Canada
+1 844.462.6797
This webinar will benefit engineers, designers, operators, and analysts working in technologies such as 5G/6G, autonomous vehicle control, AR/VR applications, eVTOL, emergency communications, smart factory operation, smart cities, and large IoT systems.
Time:
22 September, 2022
14:00 CEST / 8 AM EDT / 1 PM BST / 5:30 PM IST
Venue:
Virtual
NEDGE systems enable 5G/6G network providers to move cloud access, data processing, and storage closer to the consumer. This reduces the signal latency to levels that allow technologies such as autonomous vehicle control, AR/VR applications, eVTOL, emergency communications, smart factory operation, smart cities, large IoT systems, and more.
In today's 5G systems, EDGE compute nodes are constructed with 5G NR mmWave and sub6 wireless connection capabilities built-in, with WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS combined with a complex microserver.
The need for proximity makes designing EDGE nodes complex. Since many nodes are outside and must be weather-sealed, you can't use airflow cooling systems. This webinar will show how you can use digital mission engineering software to model EDGE nodes in an extensive system and assess them for signal integrity, power integrity, thermal integrity, structural integrity, antenna systems, and large system deployment.
This webinar will benefit engineers, designers, operators, and analysts working in technologies such as 5G/6G, autonomous vehicle control, AR/VR applications, eVTOL, emergency communications, smart factory operation, smart cities, and large IoT systems.