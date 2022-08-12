 Skip to Main Content
Free Trials

Cutting-edge Analysis of EDGE Compute Nodes & 5G

This webinar will benefit engineers, designers, operators, and analysts working in technologies such as 5G/6G, autonomous vehicle control, AR/VR applications, eVTOL, emergency communications, smart factory operation, smart cities, and large IoT systems.  

Time:

22 September, 2022
14:00 CEST / 8 AM EDT / 1 PM BST / 5:30 PM IST

Venue:
Virtual

Sign Up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About this Webinar

NEDGE systems enable 5G/6G network providers to move cloud access, data processing, and storage closer to the consumer. This reduces the signal latency to levels that allow technologies such as autonomous vehicle control, AR/VR applications, eVTOL, emergency communications, smart factory operation, smart cities, large IoT systems, and more.

In today's 5G systems, EDGE compute nodes are constructed with 5G NR mmWave and sub6 wireless connection capabilities built-in, with WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS combined with a complex microserver.

The need for proximity makes designing EDGE nodes complex. Since many nodes are outside and must be weather-sealed, you can't use airflow cooling systems. This webinar will show how you can use digital mission engineering software to model EDGE nodes in an extensive system and assess them for signal integrity, power integrity, thermal integrity, structural integrity, antenna systems, and large system deployment.

 

What you will learn

  • Learn about the growth in wireless devices and the role that pervasive digital engineering takes with the evaluation and verification of applications within the intended environment and mission parameters.  
  • Understand how to manage efficiently the data required by applications. 

 

Who should attend

This webinar will benefit engineers, designers, operators, and analysts working in technologies such as 5G/6G, autonomous vehicle control, AR/VR applications, eVTOL, emergency communications, smart factory operation, smart cities, and large IoT systems.  

 

Speaker

Wade Smith

Wade Smith

Manager Application Engineering, Ansys 

September IEEE Webinars