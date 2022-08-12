 Skip to Main Content
Free Trials

Component-level Modeling of an Antenna onto a Satellite 

This webinar helps engineers, designers, operators, and analysts in space applications and urban environments. You'll learn how Ansys solutions can connect silos, reduce costs, improve time to market and eliminate risks.

Time:

15 September, 2022
2 PM CEST / 8 AM EDT / 1 PM BST / 5:30 PM IST

Venue:
Virtual

Sign Up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

About this Webinar 

The relationship between component and system-level modeling is significant for customers working in space applications and urban environments. This webinar will demonstrate a complete simulation workflow from the component-level modeling of an antenna to the system-level integration of the antenna onto a satellite.

Digital mission support for a satellite in orbit uses the installed array to transmit signals to a receiver on Earth. Furthermore, an additional radar analysis is performed with STK with actual RCS data from an aircraft model with HFSS. Using STK, systems engineers develop workflows that seamlessly integrate the higher fidelity component models from its existing market-leading physics-based simulation tools like Ansys HFSS.

 

What you will learn

  • Build and analyze a communication link
  • Apply external antenna gain patterns files from HFSS
  • Generate a link budget
  • Use HFSS generated RCS files from an aircraft in STK
  • See model radar with STK (e.g., probability of detection)

 

Who should attend 

This webinar will benefit engineers, designers, operators, and analysts working in space applications and urban environments. The attendees will learn how Ansys solutions can connect silos, reduce costs, improve time to market and eliminate risks.

 

Speaker

September IEEE Webinars
Sergio Melais

Sergio Melais

Lead Application Engineer, Ansys

Vineet Kochhar

Vineet Kochhar

Senior Corporate Systems Engineer, Ansys Government Initiatives