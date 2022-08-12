Component-level Modeling of an Antenna onto a Satellite 

Ansys is committed to setting today's students up for success, by providing free simulation engineering software to students.
This webinar helps engineers, designers, operators, and analysts in space applications and urban environments. You'll learn how Ansys solutions can connect silos, reduce costs, improve time to market and eliminate risks.
15 September, 2022
2 PM CEST / 8 AM EDT / 1 PM BST / 5:30 PM IST
The relationship between component and system-level modeling is significant for customers working in space applications and urban environments. This webinar will demonstrate a complete simulation workflow from the component-level modeling of an antenna to the system-level integration of the antenna onto a satellite.
Digital mission support for a satellite in orbit uses the installed array to transmit signals to a receiver on Earth. Furthermore, an additional radar analysis is performed with STK with actual RCS data from an aircraft model with HFSS. Using STK, systems engineers develop workflows that seamlessly integrate the higher fidelity component models from its existing market-leading physics-based simulation tools like Ansys HFSS.
This webinar will benefit engineers, designers, operators, and analysts working in space applications and urban environments. The attendees will learn how Ansys solutions can connect silos, reduce costs, improve time to market and eliminate risks.